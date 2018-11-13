Mzansi Super League 2018 Squads: Everything you need to know

Mzansi Super League 2018

The Mzansi Super League previously known as Global T20 League is set for its inaugural edition and is scheduled to run from November 16 till December 16, 2018. The tournament will feature six city-based franchises - Cape Town Blitz, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans.

Format and Venues

Each team will play every other team twice in a double round-robin fashion before the playoff stage which will consist of an eliminator and the final. The top team at the end of the group stage will get a direct entry into the final, while the next two teams at the end of the league stage will face-off in an eliminator to get the final's ticket.

The tournament will consist of 32 fixtures, which are scheduled to be played across six different venues; Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, Boland Park in Paarl, St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth and Supersport Park in Centurion are the venues.

While in case off playoff fixtures, the team finishing ahead will get home advantage. For example if Durban Heat finishes the league stage at top, it will two advantages; first they will get a direct entry into the final plus an additional second advantage of its home ground as in that case the final will played at Kingsmead in Durban.

So without much ado, let's take an insight on all the six participating teams.

#1 Cape Town Blitz

JP Duminy has been ruled out due to injury

Cape Town Blitz are set to kick off their Mzansi Super League campaign on November 16 in the tournament opener against Tshwane Spartans. Blitz have roped in former South African batsman Ashwell Prince as head coach, While Proteas middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien will lead the side in the inaugural edition. The team poses a jam-pack squad with all-rounders. The squad of 16 boasts no fewer than eleven players capable of making contributions with both bat and ball.

Batting

In this department, the team will bank on the likes of Janneman Malan and Dawid Malan to provide them with a good opening stand. Malan has an impressive average of 50 in his T20I career, while Malan finished as the leading run scorer for Western Province scoring 178 runs in four outing in Africa T20 Cup.

The middle order duties will be led by few well known names like Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Asif Ali and Jason Smith. All four have been in good form in recent times and they are expected to be the team's core throughout the season. In case QDK is rested from wicket keeping duties then Kyle Verreynne might be asked to put on the gloves behind the stumps.

Bowling

South African pacer Dale Steyn will lead the pace attack along with Andile Phehlukwayo. Both are integral parts of the international lineup and boast of a lot of experience under their belt. Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Malusi Siboto are local players, who can be surprise packages in the league.

Full Squad

Farhaan Behardien (C), Quinton de Kock, Dawid Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Anrich Nortje, Janneman Malan, Malusi Siboto, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Verreynne and Dane Piedt.

