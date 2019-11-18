Mzansi Super League 2019: Gregory Mahlokwana surprises cricket fans with his ambidextrous bowling

Gregory plays for Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League.

What's the story?

South Africa's 24-year-old spin bowler, Gregory Mahlokwana has become the latest internet sensation as the entire cricket universe has taken note of his unique ambidextrous bowling. The all-rounder had switched hands while bowling for Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League during a match against Durban Heat and this move helped him take two wickets.

The background

A few days ago, Sri Lanka's young leg-spinner Kevin Koththigoda had grabbed the attention of the world with his strange bowling action and now, Mahlokwana has earned the fans' appreciation for his rare talent.

The heart of the matter

Playing for Cape Town Blitz, the Pretoria-born star first got the wicket of Durban's left-handed batsman SJ Erwee with his right-arm off-spin and later, he sent the right-handed Dane Vilas back to the pavilion by switching to left-arm spin.

WICKET | SJ Erwee c Linde b Mahlokwana 16 (23b 1x4 0x6) SR: 69.56



Will the ambidextrous Mahlokwana be able to take a left handed and a right handed wicket today?#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/rkw29YIb3g — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

WICKET | DJ Vilas b Mahlokwana 8 (10m 8b 0x4 0x6)



That's Mahlokwana's second of the day. His first wicket was bowled Right handed and now he gets a wicket with the quicker left arm.#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/Gey4JPypq1 — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

The ambidextrous bowler has played 21 T20 matches in his career, taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.88. His two wickets had helped his team defeat Durban Heat by 10 runs.

Asif Ali's 43 run-knock had taken Blitz to a score of 174/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 175, Heat lost their opener Alex Hales in the first over as Dale Steyn got the better of him. MJ Lubbe's 83 runs took Durban near the target however, they could only score 164 runs in the end.

What's next?

Cape Town Blitz will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on 20th November. As for Gregory, he should look to play with consistency and with the IPL auction approaching, he can earn an IPL contract this year.