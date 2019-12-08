×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: 3 in-form players to watch out for

GSK
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
08 Dec 2019, 03:44 IST

Paarl Rocks
Paarl Rocks' skipper FAF du Plessis will aim to get a win and possibly go atop the MSL 2019 standings

Match No. 28 of the Mzansi Super League 2019 will see a clash at the top of the points table as league leaders Nelson Mandela Bay Giants take on Paarl Rocks at the Bolan Park, Paarl.

The Giants come into the match on the back of a strong win over the Cape Town Blitz whereas Paarl suffered defeat against the Durban Heat.

Paarl Rocks were undone by their otherwise competent bowling unit as they lost out against the Heat despite posting a formidable score of 195 runs. The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants got two wins in a row in their previous two fixtures on the back of great overall performances from their balanced team unit.

A win for Paarl Rocks can potentially lift them to the top of the standings considering the sides do not differ much in the Net Run Rate.

Also see – BBL schedule

Ben Dunk has been one of the most deadly strikers of the ball in the Mzansi Super League this year, and he currently occupies the second spot on the standings. His form has been key for the Bay Giants' rise to the top of the league standings.

Paarl Rocks' skipper FAF du Plessis will be hoping his side shows up with their A+ game against the league leaders if they are to have a chance to get a crucial win and possibly leapfrog them to the top position on the league standings.

We take a look at three players who will play an important role in determining the result of the match.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi - Paarl Rocks

Advertisement
Tabraiz Shamsi has been in great form for the Paarl Rocks
Tabraiz Shamsi has been in great form for the Paarl Rocks' bowling unit

Paarl Rocks' left-arm chinaman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been in the news lately with his dazzling wicket celebrations becoming a fan favourite and a viral sensation at the same time. His colourful personality perfectly resembles his bowling ability as he attempts to dazzle the batsmen by attempting to outfox them with his skills with the ball.

Shamsi has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the Paarl Rocks picking at least one wicket in each match of the Mzansi Super League except for one (against the Tshwane Spartans on 29th November 2019). He has picked a total of 12 wickets in eight matches and maintained an economy rate of 7.20 which is a decent number for a wrist spinner.

He will aim to keep it tight and maintain a disciplined line and length to curtail the run flow from the Giants' batting lineup.

#2 Imran Tahir - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Imran Tahir continues to be a potent bowling threat in the Mzansi Super League
Imran Tahir continues to be a potent bowling threat in the Mzansi Super League

South African international spinner Imran Tahir has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the Mzansi Super League this year, consistently featuring in the top five of the most wickets taken charts. Tahir has picked up a total of 14 wickets in nine matches and now stands only behind current leader Cape Town Blitz's Dale Steyn, who has picked 15 wickets in eight matches.

Tahir has stayed true to his reputation of a high volume wicket-taking bowler with a low economy rate as he has gone at 5.94 runs per over, a good achievement for a leg spinner. His spell of four overs is always crucial for the table toppers, helping them keep the opposition batting unit in check.

Tahir will aim to continue picking up wickets at timely intervals as he did in the previous match against the Cape Town Blitz where he picked up two crucial wickets. He has taken two wickets in both of his previous matches and will be aiming to emulate the same or possibly do better against the Paarl Rocks.

#1 Ben Dunk - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Ben Dunk has scored two fifties in a row for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
Ben Dunk has scored two fifties in a row for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Australian opener Ben Dunk was the key reason for his team's win in their previous two matches, winning the Man of the Match awards for his performances with the bat in the process.

He scored 99 not out and 75 runs against the Tshwane Spartans and Cape Town Blitz as he took the responsibility of getting the Bay Giants off to great starts in both the matches. His fearless brand of cricket has helped him be successful so far in the Mzansi Super League 2019.

Dunk will be hoping his form with the bat continues against the Paarl Rocks and the Bay Giants are able to further extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Paarl Rocks Bay Giants Imran Tahir Ben Dunk Mzansi Schedule 2019 Mzansi Points Table 2019 Mzansi Squads & Teams 2019
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Mzansi Super League
Match 1 | Fri, 08 Nov
CTB 213/3 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 198/5 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 2 | Sat, 09 Nov
DH
TST
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS TST live score
Match 3 | Sun, 10 Nov
PR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
CTB 84/10 (15.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 87 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 4 | Sun, 10 Nov
NMG 167/7 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 143/5 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 24 runs
NMG VS JOZ live score
Match 5 | Wed, 13 Nov
TST 33/4 (7.1 ov)
NMG
No Result
TST VS NMG live score
Match 6 | Thu, 14 Nov
CTB 183/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 126/10 (16.2 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 58 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 7 | Fri, 15 Nov
DH
PR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS PR live score
Match 8 | Sat, 16 Nov
JOZ 108/10 (18.5 ov)
NMG 110/1 (9.1 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 9 wickets
JOZ VS NMG live score
Match 9 | Sun, 17 Nov
CTB 174/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 164/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 10 runs
CTB VS DH live score
Match 10 | Sun, 17 Nov
PR 185/6 (20.0 ov)
TST 188/2 (19.1 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 11 | Wed, 20 Nov
CTB 186/9 (20.0 ov)
NMG 187/5 (19.2 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
CTB VS NMG live score
Match 12 | Thu, 21 Nov
TST 141/4 (15.0 ov)
DH 21/3 (2.1 ov)
No Result
TST VS DH live score
Match 13 | Fri, 22 Nov
JOZ 129/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 133/6 (16.1 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 14 | Sat, 23 Nov
DH 160/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 163/5 (19.5 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
DH VS NMG live score
Match 15 | Sun, 24 Nov
PR 163/8 (20.0 ov)
CTB 161/9 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 2 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 16 | Sun, 24 Nov
TST 155/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 135/10 (18.3 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 20 runs
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 17 | Wed, 27 Nov
PR 166/7 (20.0 ov)
NMG 135/10 (19.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 31 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 18 | Thu, 28 Nov
CTB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
DH 182/3 (19.3 ov)
Durban Heat won by 7 wickets
CTB VS DH live score
Match 19 | Fri, 29 Nov
PR 126/10 (19.4 ov)
TST 127/2 (15.0 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 20 | Sat, 30 Nov
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 177/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
NMG VS DH live score
Match 21 | Sun, 01 Dec
JOZ 171/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 175/5 (19.2 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 5 wicket
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 22 | Sun, 01 Dec
CTB 157/5 (20.0 ov)
TST 142/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS TST live score
Match 23 | Tue, 03 Dec
TST 188/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 192/4 (19.4 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 6 wickets
TST VS NMG live score
Match 24 | Wed, 04 Dec
PR 195/2 (20.0 ov)
DH 197/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
PR VS DH live score
Match 25 | Thu, 05 Dec
TST
JOZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 26 | Fri, 06 Dec
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
CTB 162/8 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 11 runs
NMG VS CTB live score
Match 27 | Sat, 07 Dec
JOZ
DH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
JOZ VS DH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
PR 168/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 156/6 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 12 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
TST
CTB
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS CTB live score
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 09:00 PM
Durban Heat
Jozi Stars
DH VS JOZ preview
Play-Off | Fri, 13 Dec, 09:00 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
TBC
NMG VS TBA preview
Final | Mon, 16 Dec, 09:00 PM
Paarl Rocks
TBC
PR VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us