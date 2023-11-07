Naagin dance in stands, venom on the field: Bangladesh-Sri Lanka script a new chapter in volatile rivalry

At the Captains Day event ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Ravi Shastri had asked Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka whether they were friends or rivals.

Both chose the former option. Shanaka has since been ruled of the tournament due to injury, but one doubts whether Shakib really meant it when he said, “friends” in the wake of the Angelo Mathews timed-out controversy in the World Cup match in Delhi on Monday, November 6.

The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh cricketing rivalry has been one of the most volatile ones in cricket. While the Lankans have obviously held the upper hand in the head-to-head battle being the more experienced side, Bangladesh have breathed fire into the rivalry with some audacious performances in recent times.

The tussle is pretty much in the nascent stage in comparison to some of the legendary face-offs in the sport. However, it’s slowly but surely building into an exhilarating contest although the quality of cricket may not always be the reason!

Return of the snake dance and “time” for pandemonium

The “Naagin dance” (snake dance) celebration has been pivotal in adding spice to the once mundane Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry. Nazmul Islam performed the dance after claiming a wicket against Sri Lanka in a T20I in 2018. He had earlier performed it in the Bangladesh Premier League. Since then, the rivalry has been incomplete with the mention of the “Naagin dance”.

In the next T20I, Danushka Gunathilaka removed Abu Jayed and started celebrating by doing the snake dance. The tradition continued as Mushfiqur Rahim performed it during the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. And when Sri Lanka knocked Bangladesh out of Asia Cup 2022, Chamika Karunaratne mocked the opposition by doing the famous “Naagin” dance celebration.

There was no “Naagin” dance on the field when Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. However, cricket fans were seen performing it in the stands, pictures of which went viral on social media.

On the field, though, the rivalry was as venomous as ever. It all began when Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Saqib were involved in a heated exchange early in the game.

Things, however, took an extremely ugly turn after Bangladesh captain Shakib appealed for a timed-out dismissal against Mathews after the latter called for a new helmet after reaching the crease, realizing that the strap had snapped.

There have been arguments for and against the controversial decision, but on the field, things got really ugly. Mathews had a long “chat” with the on-field umpires and Shakib, but when the appeal wasn’t taken back, he walked back in extreme disgust.

The bad blood spilled over into the second innings as well. Mathews did the “watch checking” celebration after dismissing Shakib. After the game ended (Bangladesh won the game by three wickets and knocked out Sri Lanka by the way), Sri Lanka’s players refused to shake hands with Bangladesh’s batters.

Then, at the post-match press conference, Mathews hit out and Shakib, terming his act disgraceful, even as the Bangladesh captain played the “it’s within the rules” card.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Thy name is controversy

The game of cricket has seen numerous legendary rivalries over the years. The oldest one between Australia and England in Test matches, the Ashes, is defined by some witty and extremely cheeky pre-match banter.

Of course, there has been plenty of heat during the matches as well as evident during the latest edition. But any Ashes series is incomplete without the off-field barbs being traded from both sides.

If we talk of India-Australia, the amazing quality of cricket comes to the fore. Then there is of course India vs Pakistan, which takes fan mania to a totally different level. Coming back to the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry, it has been punctuated by one controversy after the other and numerous heated moments.

Connoisseurs might not be too pleased by the lack of respect between the two Asian nations. The spirit of the cricket debate has also regained momentum after what transpired between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Having said that, the fracas and ill-tempered tussles between the two sides seem to have become an inseparable part of their rivalry - and a big one at that, adding its own twist to the drama.

Like it or not, it might just be meant to be that way. So be it.