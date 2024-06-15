NAM vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Namibia vs England 2024 T20 World Cup match

Namibia will take on England in match number 34 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday, June 15. The Group B match will begin at 10:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time).

After a poor start to the 2024 T20 World Cup, England brought their campaign back on track with a thumping eight-wicket victory over Oman in Antigua. Bowling first, they bundled out the opposition for 47 in 13.2 overs as Adil Rashid claimed 4-11, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wook picked up three wickets each.

Namibia began their campaign with a Super Over win over Oman in Barbados. However, in their last two matches, they have suffered losses to Scotland by five wickets and Australia by nine wickets. Having been eliminated from the competition, they would look to sign off on a high.

Namibia vs England head-to-head record in T20Is

Namibia and England have never met in the T20I format to date. They have only clashed once in international cricket during the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Namibia: N/A

Matches won by England: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Namibia vs England head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Namibia and England will be meeting in the T20 World Cup for the first time. The Englishmen need to win the contest to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. For Namibia, it will be about playing for pride.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Namibia: N/A

Matches won by England: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What happened when England met Namibia in the 2003 ODI World Cup?

England and Namibia clashed in match number 19 of the 2003 ODI World Cup. In the game played in Gqeberha, Namibia won the toss and elected to field first.

England put up 272 on the board in their 50 overs as Alec Stewart top-scored with 60 off 77 balls, while Marcus Trescothick contributed 58 off 66. In reply, Namibia were held to 217-9 even as Jan-Berrie Burger smashed 85 off 85 balls.

For England, Ronnie Irani claimed 3-30, while Andrew Flintoff and Craig White picked up two wickets each.

