NAM vs SCO Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Namibia vs Scotland 2024 T20 World Cup match

Namibia will take on Scotland in match number 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday, June 7. The Group B match will begin at 12:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM local time [June 6].

Namibia began their campaign with a thrilling tie over Oman in Barbados, a match they went on to win in the Super Over. Bowling first, Namibia did a great job to bowl out Oman as Ruben Trumpelmann claimed four wickets and David Wiese three. They faltered with the ball and were held to 109-6 despite Jan Frylinck's 45 off 48. Namibia, however, won the Super Over as Wiese starred with bat and ball.

Scotland's opening match against England in Barbados produced no result due to rain. In the 10 overs that were possible in the contest, the Scots put up an impressive display, reaching 90-0 in 10 overs after winning the toss and batting first. George Munsey was unbeaten on 41 off 31 and Michael Jones on 45 off 30.

Namibia vs Scotland head-to-head record in T20Is

Namibia and Scotland have met three times in the T20I format, with the former having a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head numbers. They will look to extend their lead on Friday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 3

Matches won by Namibia: 3

Matches won by Scotland: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Namibia vs Scotland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Namibia and Scotland have met once in the Men's T20 World Cup, during the 2021 edition in the UAE. Namibia registered a four-wicket win in the match played in Abu Dhabi. Bowling first, Namibia held Scotland to 109-8 as Trumpelmann starred with 3-17.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by Namibia: 1

Matches won by Scotland: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Namibia vs Scotland T20Is

As mentioned earlier, Namibia and Scotland have met each other thrice in the T20I format. The first ever meeting between the teams took place in Dubai in 2019 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Defending a target of 160, Namibia won the game by 24 runs.

Here's a summary of the three T20I matches played between Namibia and Scotland.

Namibia (115/6) beat Scotland (109/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 27, 2021

Namibia (138/5) beat Scotland (137/8) by 5 wickets, Oct 9, 2021

Namibia (159/6) beat Scotland (135/8) by 24 runs, Oct 22, 2019

