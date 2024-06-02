Namibia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Namibia will take on Oman in the third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place tonight at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The match will be live at 6 am IST on June 3 in India.

Oman and Namibia are among the rising cricketing nations of the world. Both teams have the experience of playing a T20 World Cup before. They will aim to bring that experience to the fore in West Indies and USA this month.

Prior to the two teams' meeting in Barbados, here's a look at the preview for the Namibia vs Oman match in 2024 T20 World Cup.

Namibia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Namibia vs Oman, Match 3, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 3, 6am IST (June 2, 8.30pm Local Time)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Namibia vs Oman probable XIs

Namibia

Niko Davin, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni, Berhard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann.

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khallid Kail, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan.

Namibia vs Oman pitch report

This is the first match of the T20 World Cup taking place in Barbados. In the past, teams batting first have achieved enormous success at the Kensington Oval. The win percentage is more than 65% while batting first, which is why the skipper winning the toss may prefer to bat first.

Namibia vs Oman weather forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted during the match time in Bridgetown. The temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be approximately 88%.

Namibia vs Oman live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

MENA Countries: Criclife Max, Criclife Max 2 (TV), StarzON and StarzPlay (Live streaming).

