Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second and final unofficial one-day match between Namibia and Uganda will unfold on July 13 at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game will start at 1 PM IST. Namibia registered a thrashing victory against Uganada in the earlier one-day match and have their nose ahead by 1-0.

Uganda were very disappointing with the bat in the last one-day match. They were dismissed for a shambolic score of 127. The Brian Masaba-led side succumbed to a heavy onslaught from Pikky Ya France and Ruben Trumpelmann who delivered devastating figures of 6/22 and 3/18 to rattle through Uganda’s fragile batting lineup.

Kenneth Waiswa (42 off 68) and Alpesh Ramjani (23 off 33) tried to hold the innings together but tremendous bombardment by the Namibian bowlers led to their ultimate demise.

Namibian openers Shaun Fouche and Lohan Louwrens single-handily flatted a highly inexperienced Ugandian bowling attack. They launched an unbeaten opening stand of 128 runs to comfortably sail to their target in less than 26 overs.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd unofficial ODI.

Date and Time: July 13, Thursday, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The track at United Cricket Club Ground is predominately ideal for batting. The bounce stays nice and consistent for the majority of the game and batters can hit through the line of the ball. Once they get their eye in, run-scoring can be a very fascinating experience. Either skipper winning the toss should opt to bat first and get enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition cheaply.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the temperatures throughout the day are expected to hover on the lower side and could get progressively chiller as night falls. A maximum of 18 degrees celsius is predicted while the lowest temperature can go as low as 2 degrees celsius. The weather will remain sunny for the most part with no threat of any imminent shower.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable Xl

Namibia

Probable Xl

Zane Green, Malan Kruger, Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo

Uganda

Probable Xl

Cyrus Kakuru, Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassan, Joseph Baguma, Frank Nsubuga

Namibia vs Uganda Prediction

Uganda Cricket team are no match with Namibia. They have been thoroughly outplayed by the hosts in the four-match T20 series. Even in the proceeding unofficial one-day fixture, their misery did not come to an end either. They were bowled out cheaply for 127 and the Namibian batters made a mockery of that target by chasing it down inside 26 overs without losing any wickets.

In the face of brutal domination, Uganda will be at the receiving end once again and will need to face the wrath of the highly experienced Namibian players.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

