Namibia vs Uganda, T20I series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Namibia (CN) and Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have announced a white-ball series between the two national sides. The T20I series starts on April 8 and ends on April 10, Sunday.

Gerhard Erasmus will lead the Namibia side while Otwani Arnold is all set to captain the Uganda side. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia will host all three matches of the T20I series.

Both sides would love to start the series on a high. However, with more experience, Namibia will have their noses ahead.

Uganda tour of Namibia 2022, T20I series: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 8, Friday

1st T20I: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 4:30 PM

April 9, Saturday

2nd T20I: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 1:30 PM

April 10, Sunday

3rd T20I: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 3:30 PM

Uganda tour of Namibia 2022, T20I series: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app will live stream all three matches between Uganda and Namibia for fans in India.

Uganda tour of Namibia 2022, T20I series: Squads

Here are the squads of the two nations for the three-match T20I series:

Namibia

Afghanistan vs Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Dewald Nell, Divan La Cock, Shaun Fouche and Ruben Trumpelmann

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Deusdedit Muhumuza (vc), Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Emmanuel Hasahya, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa

ALSO READ | Qatar T10 Ramadan Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar