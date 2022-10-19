Namibia will square off against the United Arab Emirates in the 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will host this Group A clash on Thursday.

Namibia created an upset in their opening game of the tournament by beating Sri Lanka. But they failed to carry their winning momentum forward as they lost to the Netherlands by five wickets in their next clash.

Batting first, the Namibian batters struggled as they finished their innings on 121/6. Jan Frylinck was their lone fighter with a score of 43. The bowlers tried hard and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves in the end. They will now have to win their last game to progress to the Super 12s.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the other hand, have struggled so far, losing back-to-back games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Bowling first, the UAE restricted Sri Lanka to 152 in their most recent encounter. They scalped eight wickets in total, with Karthik Meiyappan picking up a hattrick. The batters faltered in the chase as they were dismissed on 73, losing the contest by 79 runs.

The UAE will now need to win their final group game against Namibia by a big margin and hope other results go their way to be able to qualify for the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Match 10, Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 20 2022, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch at the Simonds Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. The surface may get better to bat on under the lights.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures in Geelong expected to hover between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Probable XIs

Namibia

Namibia are coming off a loss in their previous fixture but are expected to back the same XI that featured against the Netherlands.

Probable XI

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates

The batters need to step up for the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. They are likely to go with the same XI in their final group game.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

