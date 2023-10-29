Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Zimbabwe will square off in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on October 29, Sunday. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to this clash.

Zimbabwe won the 3rd T20I by six wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Batting first, Namibia put up a respectable total of 138/6. They were in early trouble and were reduced to 27/3 by the fifth over.

However, vital contributions from Jan Frylinck (41), JP Kotze (31), and JJ Smit (24*) allowed them to recover. Luke Jongwe picked up a couple of wickets while the rest of the bowlers chipped in as well.

Sikandar Raza led the run-chase with a brilliant 36-ball 52, striking at 144.44. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe played a crucial 36-run knock as the visitors got over the line with eight deliveries to spare.

A win here will ensure Zimbabwe a series victory. To keep the contest alive, this will be a must-win clash for Namibia. Hence, this is certainly expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, Zimbabwe Tour of Namibia 2023

Date and Time: October 29; 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at this surface offers good batting conditions. The pacers will find assistance with the new ball up front. One can expect a good contest between bat and ball on this surface.

The team winning the toss should look to chase the total, as has been the trend throughout the series.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny with no chance of rain. With a humidity of 14%, the temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Namibia

Zane Green, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michael Van Lingen, Niko Davin, Jonathan Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Handre Klazinge

Zimbabwe

Clive Madane, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhavere, Nick Welch, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Carl Mumba

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Namibia are at the risk of conceding the series after this defeat. They will be under pressure coming into this match.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, with back-to-back wins, have bounced back to take the lead. With a well-balanced side, they will be confident to continue the winning run and seal the series.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this match.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode