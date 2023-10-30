Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Zimbabwe will face each other in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series on Monday, October 30. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

With the series currently locked at 2-2, both Namibia and Zimbabwe have plenty to play for in the deciding game. After initially trailing 0-1, the visitors made a comeback to make it 2-1 in their favour.

However, Namibia won the fourth match by seven wickets to take the series into the decider. After opting to bat first, Zimbabwe racked up a competitive score of 153 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Skipper Craig Ervine led the charge by scoring 54 runs off 43 balls with the help of three fours and one six. Gerhard Erasmus finished with impressive figures of 4-0-21-2.

Namibia chased down the target with eight balls left in their innings. Michael van Lingen scored 47 runs off 27 balls with six fours and three sixes. Ryan Burl took two wickets and conceded just 22 runs in four overs, but did not get support from others.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Namibia, 2023

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a sporting one. But the track has favoured the team batting second to a large extent. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Windhoek. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Namibia

Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Faraz Akram, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

All four matches thus far were won by the chasing teams. Given the playing conditions and the strengths of Namibia and Zimbabwe, the team batting second should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Craig Ervine to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes