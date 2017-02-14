Nasir Jamshed arrested along with bookie, released on bail

The 27-year old was provisionally suspended from all forms of the game for breaking PCB's anti-corruption code.

Suspended Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has been arrested, along with a bookie, in connection with the spot-fixing scandal that has rocked the PSL 2017, as has been reported by the local Pakistan media. He was later granted bail after being interrogated by the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom. It is understood that both have been granted bail by mid-April, but no charges have been pressed on the duo currently.

The bookie, named Yousuf, had been linked with the players and was known to have been passing information to the suspended players during the ongoing edition of the PSL. The news regarding Jamshed’s suspension was announced by Najam Sethi, the Chairman of the PSL, in a tweet that was re-tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), along with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), are investigating a case that has seen as many as three players being suspended. Jamshed had been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket yesterday. Before Jamshed, Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were suspended from the PSL, and were sent back home from Dubai. Mohammad Irfan, who plays for Islamabad United, the same franchise as Latif and Khan, was also summoned for questioning, but was free to play the tournament until the investigation is complete.

Recently, the PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan had given a clean-chit to Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar, both of whom were parts of the ongoing investigation.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that Jamshed has been arrested. In 2010, he was caught ‘red-handed’ while cheating for a ninth-grade English examination that would have helped him pass higher secondary school. Then 20, and already an international cricketer, Jamshed was granted bail after parting with Rupees 20,000.

Speaking on the investigation, PSL chief Najam Sethi had said: “This investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sports. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.”

Jamshed, ignored by all the franchises during the PSL 2017 auction, last played for Pakistan in 2015, before falling out of favour. He played a total of two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Pakistan national side.