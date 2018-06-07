Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nathan Lyon willing to be Australia's Test vice-captain

Australia are currently without a designated vice-captain in Test matches.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News 07 Jun 2018, 20:15 IST
91

Lyon open to be Paine's deputy
Lyon open to being Paine's deputy


What’s the story?

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been a vital cog to their scheme of things over the past few years. After the ban imposed on David Warner and Steve Smith, Australian cricket is now looking at a different leadership group.

While Tim Paine has been appointed the captain for the Test and ODI side, Nathan Lyon is not adverse to donning the vice-captain's hat if the management looks towards him.

"If they offered it to me, I wouldn't say no," Lyon was as quoted by cricket.com.au. "But it's not something I'm striving for.

The details

Lyon has already said that even without a formal vice-captain, there will be a new leadership group which will emerge from the revamped bunch.

He specifically identifies Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood as the people who should take up extra responsibility with or without any specific designation.

The off-spinner also took the names of Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, and Usman Khawaja and hoped that with these senior players around, there will be a big group who can actually serve as Paine's deputy.

In case you didn’t know…

In the wake of the ball-tampering controversy, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were handed bans which then saw Tim Paine step in as the new skipper of the Australian squad.

However, there has been no announcement made on his vice-captain and Nathan Lyon certainly emerges as a top candidate.

It has to be mentioned here that back in 2013, Michael Hussey endorsed Lyon's leadership credentials.

What’s next?

Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner and with 306 wickets in 78 matches, he can well be handed this additional responsibility ahead of their Test season which begins in the UAE against Pakistan.

However, the selectors have plenty of leadership options on their plate and they could well pluck out any other candidate and allow Lyon to be the lead spinner bereft of any additional pressure.

Australia Cricket Nathan Lyon Tim Paine
Is Nathan Lyon better than Ravichandran Ashwin?
RELATED STORY
Nathan Lyon fined by ICC for dropping ball on AB de Villiers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test off spinners of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Nathan Lyon is at par with R Ashwin
RELATED STORY
Marsh, Lyon give Australia advantage against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
10 instances where the ball swung/spun too much
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Australia 2018: 3rd Test, day 2, 5 things...
RELATED STORY
5 players who need to step up for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us