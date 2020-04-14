Nathan Lyon feels Cheteshwar Pujara is an underrated cricketer

Lyon feels that Pujara always flies under the radar despite his top contributions for Indian cricket.

Pujara amassed 521 runs from four matches at an average of 74.43 when India toured Australia in 2018/19.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian off-spinner, Nathan Lyon feels that Indian star batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara is very underrated and should be given a lot more credit for his services to Indian cricket.

Pujara has played 77 Tests for India and has scored 5840 runs at an average of 48.67, and was in fine form during India's 2018-19 tour to Australia. Pujara scored three centuries in that tour and amassed 521 runs from seven matches to play a big hand in India's historic 2-1 series win.

In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Lyon termed Pujara as the 'new wall' and claimed that the Indian batsman has adapted his game to suit his style.

"I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side. Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He's the new wall I should say. He adapted his game," said Lyon.

Later this year, if the coronavirus threat subsides, India are scheduled to take on Australia in a four-match Test series, and Lyon claims that Australia will need to design a few new plans to keep Pujara quiet.

"He obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we're going to have to make sure that comes this summer we come up with new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit - he definitely won't be flying under the radar come this summer," Lyon added.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a standstill on cricketing events across the globe, with the most recent cricket game having taken place back in the third week of March.

With the lockdown period extended in India until May 3, it remains to be seen as to when action resumes on the field.