National T20 Cup 2021: Match 11, Northern (Pakistan) vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The 11th match of the National T20 Cup will see Northern locking horns against Central Punjab at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Northern got off to a winning start in the competition against Balochistan before falling to Sindh in their next game. However, Shadab Khan’s side ensured they got back to winning ways, beating Southern Punjab side in their last fixture.

Central Punjab, meanwhile, got off to a losing start in the tournament. They lost their opening game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but have turned the tables around. They defeated Balochistan in their next game, and followed that with a comprehensive win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Central Punjab, Match No.11, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 30th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

The temperature in Rawalpindi on Thursday is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. The skies should remain clear, and the conditions should be perfect for a game of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the bowlers go for a journey on missing their mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern

Northern have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the competition. A change in their winning combination is unlikely for their game against Central Punjab, though.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam's side have turned the tables around after the first game. Everyone has stepped up, and fired in unison. So expect them to continue with their winning combination on Thursday in their clash against Northern.

Predicted XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

Match Prediction

Central Punjab have several experienced players who have stepped up in crunch situations. Meanwhile, Northern have been led brilliantly by Shadab Khan, and have won two of their three games. They will be eager to carry their winning momentum forward, but will face a strong Central Punjab side in their next game.

Both sides have won their respective previous games, so it could be a cracker of a contest on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Bhargav