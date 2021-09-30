National T20 Cup 2021: Match 12, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face off in the 12th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Sindh are atop the points table with six points, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have four. So a cracker of a contest seems to be in store on Thursday when these two sides meet.

Sindh have been on a roll in the competition so far. They have played three games and won all three. They put in comprehensive performances in all three matches. The batting-heavy side posted mammoth totals on the board, and their bowlers stepped up to the plate to defend them.

Every batter in the side has contributed in the ongoing tournament. Zahid Mahmood, with his leg-breaks, has been very good, and the Sindh side looks like a well-balanced unit.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won their first two games against Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. But Mohammad Rizwan’s side failed to continue their winning momentum against Central Punjab, suffering a heavy loss. After Central Punjab scored 171 in their allotted 20 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could respond with only 128.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's captain Mohammad Rizwan has done most of the run-scoring for his side in the tournament. Sahibzada Farhan, too, has been good with the bat. The bowling department is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has picked up eight wickets thus far. They will be eager to get back to winning ways against Sindh.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match No.12, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 30th 2021, Thursday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

Clear skies should greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. It could be humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is very good for batting. Teams have chased down totals successfully. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

Sindh are yet to lose a game in the tournament, and will look to carry their winning momentum forward. They defeated Balochistan comprehensively in their previous game. So expect them to continue with their winning combination for their clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Predicted XI: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahini, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan has led his side brilliantly. Young players have stepped up with international stars as well. The batting-heavy side will look to put up a dominating performance against Sindh in this clash.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan.

Match Prediction

Both Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are well-balanced sides. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan have led their respective teams brilliantly. So it could come down to who handles their nerves better on Thursday.

Sindh have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to come out all guns blazing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Bhargav