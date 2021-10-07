National T20 Cup 2021: Match 23, Central Punjab vs Northern - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Central Punjab take on Northern in Match 23 of the National T20 Cup 2021 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, October 8th.

Central Punjab lost their previous game to Southern Punjab. Batting first, they posted a total of 154/9. Hussain Talat, with his 68 run-knock, was the only bright performer. The paltry total was never going to be enough, as Southern got past the target comfortably in 19 overs with six wickets to spare.

The result was Central Punjab's third defeat in the National T20 Cup 2021 so far. With five wins and ten points, they remain at the top of the table despite the loss.

Northern are also coming into this game on the back of a defeat in their previous fixture. Despite putting up a huge score of 211/5, they failed to defend the mammoth total as Southern Punjab chased it down with just one delivery and four wickets in hand.

Southern Punjab have had an underwhelming National T20 Cup season with four wins and three losses, which is good for third in the points table.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Northern, Match No.23, National T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 8th 2021, Friday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy. However, there is no prediction of rain. Temperatures will range between 33 and 40 degrees Celsius, making conditions warm and humid.

Pitch Report

The wicket is known to be on the slower side. However, the batters can score runs if they get themselves in well. Teams chasing have had success at this venue in the National T20 Cup.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Punjab:

Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam and Hussain Talat have been prolific scorers for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup thus far. Talat scored 68 runs in the previous game, though in a losing cause. Senior pros Hasan Ali (11) and Wahab Riaz (10) have picked up most wickets.

Predicted XI: Babar Azam/Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali (c), Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar.

Northern:

Haider Ali (280 runs) is the highest run-scorer for Northern. He scored an unbeaten 72 in the last match. Mohammad Nawaz (38 runs) and Imad Wasim (40 runs) played crucial knocks as well.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir.

Match Prediction

Central Punjab are more likely to win this National T20 Cup clash considering their recent form despite a loss last time around. They are at the top of the table and have been consistent for most of the season.

The Northern bowlers will face a tough challenge as they failed to defend a huge total in their previous match. The fact that their batters put up a big score is a positive, though, and the team will take confidence from that coming into this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

