National T20 Cup 2021: Match 27, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 27th match of the National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Southern Punjab have played nine matches so far in the tournament, winning only two. Though they have some star players like Azam Khan, Naseem Shah and Zeeshan Ashraf, they have failed to cross the finishing line on most occasions.

The Southern Punjab side have lost consecutive games against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Northern Pakistan, Balochistan and Central Punjab. They had registered back-to-back wins against Northern Pakistan and Central Punjab before that. However, they could not continue their winning streak against Sindh.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have fared better than Southern Punjab. They have won five of their eight games. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Rizwan will miss Khyber's next few games, as they have selected in the Pakistan team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

That could hurt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Southern Punjab on Sunday.

Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 27.

Date and Time: October 10th, 2021, Sunday; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

The Gaddafi Stadium is all set to welcome both sides with beautiful sunny weather. Both sides could expect an even contest between bat and ball, with the temperature to hover around 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Lahore has been kind to batters so far, with teams registering 200-plus scores on numerous occasions. Spinners have had their say in the middle overs. So batters will need to bide some time in the middle before they open up.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf will look to continue his attacking hitting in the powerplay overs with Naseem Shah leading the bowling attack for Southern Punjab. They will miss Shoaib Maqsood in the XI, though.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Ashraf, Amir Yamin, Dilbar Hussain, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could miss the absence of their four star players in this game. However, they still have enough firepower to win on Sunday and beyond.

Predicted XI: Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mussadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan.

Match Prediction

Southern Punjab have lost their previous game, so they will be raring to go in the upcoming encounter. Southern Punjab look stronger on paper, with more experience in their XI. So they could come on top, with Zeeshan Ashraf and Naseem Shah starring in their win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel.

