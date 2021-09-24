National T20 Cup 2021: Match 4, Balochistan vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Balochistan meet Central Punjab in the fourth match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 24th.

Both teams are coming off a loss in their opening games of the National T20 Cup this season. Balochistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against Northern in their first match.

Batting first, they could only muster 139/7. Abdul Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad Butt and Kashif Bhatti all got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Northern chased the target down easily, courtesy of unbeaten knocks from Haider Ali and Asif Ali.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, went down to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chasing a stiff target of 188, they could only manage to put up 151/9, falling short by 36 runs. Skipper Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad got off to starts but could not add more runs. Muhammad Akhlaq played a lone hand with his 62. However, the rest of the batting failed as it did not prove enough in the end.

Both sides will be looking to redeem themselves and get their first wins in this edition of the National T20 Cup.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Match No.4, National T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Weather Report

The weather in Rawalpindi is clear for the game with no chance of rain. The temperature will hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface is batting friendly where batters can score runs freely. However, bowlers might get some help in the second innings. In the first two games, both sides chasing have failed to cross the line. Hence, batting first would be the way to go.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

The openers in skipper Imam-ul-Haq and Abdul Bangalzai need to provide the team with a good start. They have a decent bowling line-up with the likes of Yasir Shah, Umaid Asif and Junaid Khan.

Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq(c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan(wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Central Punjab with three wickets in the first game. Their bowling looks reasonably strong with the likes of Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Qadir in the side. Their top four is dangerous as well with Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad and Muhammad Akhlaq, who will be raring to do well in this National T20 Cup.

Predicted XI: Babar Azam(c), Kamran Akmal(wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Prediction

Central Punjab are likely to win this National T20 Cup encounter with experienced players and national team players in their ranks. They are a well-balanced side and will be keen to bounce back.

Balochistan thus have a tough challenge on their hands as Central Punjab’s national players will also want to do well in the National T20 Cup to prepare for the T20 World Cup ahead.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

