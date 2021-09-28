National T20 Cup 2021: Match 9, Sindh vs Balochistan - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sindh will go up against Balochistan in Match No. 9 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday, September 29.

Sindh, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have been outstanding in the ongoing edition of the National T20 Cup. The team is sitting pretty at the top of the points table, having beaten Southern Punjab and Northern. Moreover, their net run rate of 0.547 is the best among the participating teams.

Against Northern, their skipper was adjudged the Player of the Match. With Sindh chasing down 137, Sarfaraz stayed unbeaten on a 41-ball 42. Prior to that, the bowlers restricted the Northern to a modest score, where Shahnawaz Dahani picked up three wickets.

Balochistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with two defeats on the trot at the hands of Northern and Central Punjab. However, the Imam-ul-Haq-led unit registered their maiden victory of the tournament against Southern Punjab by seven wickets on Saturday.

Amad Butt and Yasir Shah picked up three wickets each and restricted Southern Punjab to a paltry 101. Thereafter, Abdul Bangalzai scored an unbeaten 55-ball 58, helping Balochistan win with 16 balls to spare. Balochistan are placed fifth in the points table.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Balochistan, Match No. 9, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 29th, 2021, Wednesday, 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

The sun will be out, but the conditions will be hazy to some extent. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius-mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Pitch Report

Out of the eight games thus far, the chasing teams have won seven times. For a team batting first, a score of above 155 is a must to pose any threat to the opposition. Chasing remains the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor is the leading run-scorer for Sindh, having notched 85 runs. Sarfaraz is in good form as well and Anwar Ali has shown his power-hitting skills. Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain have picked up four wickets each. Zahid Mahmood has also been pretty impressive.

Predicted XI: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Balochistan

Abdul Bangalzai is the leading run-scorer for Balochistan, having scored 101 runs at an average of 50.50. The rest of the batters need to deliver as well. Shah and Butt are the in-form bowlers for the team while Bhatti, Javed and Junaid Khan have also done their bit.

Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar/Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Match Prediction

Although Sindh have won two games in a row, Balochistan may not be easy to beat as they are high on confidence after a victory. One may expect the chasing team to come out trumps.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee