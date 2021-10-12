National T20 Cup 2021 Semi-Final 2: Central Punjab vs Sindh - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Central Punjab and Sindh will square off in the second semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Sindh won their final league game of the National T20 Cup 2021 against Balochistan by five wickets. Bowling first, they restricted Balochistan to a modest score of 113/5, a target they comfortably overhauled in 18.4 overs. Sindh finished third in the points table of this season's National T20 Cup.

Central Punjab, meanwhile, are also coming off a win into this game, incidentally against Balochistan as well. Bowling first, they restricted Balochistan to a decent total of 162/7. Punjab then chased down the target in 18.1 overs and with three wickets to spare. Central Punjab finished second in the National T20 Cup 2021 points table.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Sindh, 2nd Semi-final, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 12th 2021; Tuesday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

The skies should be clear for the entirety of this match. The temperature could range between 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. There is little chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium has been conducive for the batters during the T20 Cup. However, teams bowling well have also had success, be it bowling first or defending. The team winning the toss in this match should prefer to have runs on the board, considering that it's a pressure game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Punjab

Sameen Gul and Muhammad Fiazan picked up three and two wickets, respectively, in their previous outing. Muhammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf and captain Wahab Riaz were significant scorers with the bat.

Predicted XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Irfan Khan, Said Badar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz (c), Muhammad Faizan, Sameen Gul.

Sindh

After a poor outing in their last game, the Sindh bowlers made a good comeback. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the lot, with two scalps. Mohammad Taha top-scored with an unbeaten 47 runs in a match-winning cause.

Predicted XI: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Afzal (wk), Shan Masood (c), Khurram Manzoor, Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Taha, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off victories into this contest. With momentum on their side in a high-pressure game, it should make for a hard-fought battle. However, Central Punjab have had an edge over Sindh in the National T20 Cup 2021 so far.

They have won on both the occasions these two teams met during the National Cup tournament. Central Punjab will look to maintain their dominance in the semi-finals, while Sindh will want to avenge both defeats and seal their spot in the 2021 National T20 Cup final.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav