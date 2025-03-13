National T20 Cup 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The National T20 Cup, one of the world’s oldest T20 competitions, is set to make its return through the 2024-25 edition in March 2025. Organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the aim of nurturing talents across the country, the National T20 Cup was Pakistan’s principal T20 tournament from its inception in 2005 up until PSL took centerstage in 2016.

As many as 18 teams from 16 Pakistani regions will be taking part in the T20 event. Set to be played for two weeks between March 14 and March 27, the National T20 Cup 2025 will feature 39 matches, with around 23 of them scheduled to be hosted by the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The Gaddafi Stadium and the LCCA Ground in Lahore, as well as the iconic Multan-based Multan Cricket Stadium, will serve as the other three venues of the competition.

The 18 competing teams are divided into four groups. Group A consists of Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, Larkana Region, Peshawar Region, and Quetta Region. Meanwhile, defending champions Karachi Whites are placed in Group B alongside Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Islamabad Region, and Lahore Blues.

While Group A and Group B consist of five teams each, Group C features four teams, namely Abbottabad Region, Faisalabad Region, Hyderabad Region, and Rawalpindi Region. Similarly, teams like AJK Region, FATA Region, Multan Region, and Sialkot Region constitute a part of Group D.

Teams from all four groups will be facing each other once in a round-robin format, and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. Notably, the four quarterfinal fixtures, the two semifinals as well as the title clash will all be hosted by Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium between March 23 and March 27.

Celebrating the return of one of Pakistan’s premier T20 national competitions, here is a look at the live streaming and live telecast details for the same ahead of its 21st edition.

National T20 Cup 2025 telecast channel list

There will be no live telecast of the National T20 Cup 2025 on any television channel for fans in India.

National T20 Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The National T20 Cup 2025 season will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

