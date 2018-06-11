Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mohammed Shami fails fitness test, replaced by Navdeep Saini for Afghanistan Test

Saini was Delhi's highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy.

Aadya Sharma
News 11 Jun 2018, 17:50 IST
Shami failed to clear the fitness test
Shami failed to clear the fitness test

Haryana-born pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohammed Shami in the India squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The 25-year-old Saini will join the squad in Bengaluru, after Shami failed to pass the fitness test ahead of the one-off game, set to begin on June 14.

Saini was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL this year, although he did not get to play a single game.

Shami bowled on the first day of the practice session, along with the rest of the pacers, but was ruled out after he couldn't clear the fitness test three days before the game.

The team management also requested the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani, part of the India A team, to join the Team India practice sessions. Ankit Singh Rajpoot was also requested for, but could not join them as he is unwell.

Saini was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy with 34 wickets. He made his first-class debut for Delhi against Vidarbha in December 2013 and has picked up 96 wickets in 31 first-class games.

Additionally, Ishan Kishan was added to the India A squad for the one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A, to replace Sanju Samson, who was withdrawn from the team after failing the fitness test.

According to reports, Samson failed the Yo-Yo test, and did not travel with the side to England. The Karun Nair-led side will play a tri-series involving the England Lions and West Indies A sid from June 22.

