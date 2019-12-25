×
Navdeep Saini talks about his first ODI wicket; expresses his desire to play in the 2020 T20 World Cup  

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 25, 2019
Dec 25, 2019 IST

Navdeep Saini made his ODI debut in the third match against West Indies
What's the story?

Young Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini has opened up on his first ODI wicket, besides talking about the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia during a recent interview. The right-arm pacer also revealed that he wants to learn the art of bowling yorkers like Jasprit Bumrah.

The background

On the back of his impressive performances in the domestic circuit and IPL, Saini broke into the Indian T20I side earlier this year. He played five T20I matches for India before a groin injury kept him out of the Indian team. The fast bowler worked hard on his fitness and made a comeback to the Indian side last week, when he made his ODI debut against West Indies.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Hindustan Times on Wednesday (25th December), the Royal Challengers Bangalore star gave details about his injury and said:

"Injuries can happen to anyone. The important thing is how you comeback and match the standards or take it a level higher. If you’re mentally and physically strong, 100% you can earn your place back."

He disclosed that he was mentally prepared ahead of his ODI debut. When asked about his first ODI wicket - Shimron Hetmyer - the fast bowler answered:

"When I was playing Ranji Trophy, I wasn’t thinking much about white-ball cricket. My childhood friend Mohit Kalyan (Haryana batsman) follows a lot of cricket on TV. So I called him up to know who was batting well when I received the ODI call-up. He told me about Hetmyer and (Kieron) Pollard and came up with the plan of bowling certain lengths to the West Indies batsmen."

The Delhi pacer further added that bowling at Hetmyer's body was a part of the plan. Talking about the strategy behind the dismissal, he said:

"Absolutely. I was aware West Indies big-hitters love room outside off-stump. Mohit and I had discussed this. I decided to bowl short and close to Hetmyer’s body, and with my pace I knew it won’t be easy to pull me from that length. (He was caught at fine-leg trying to pull)."
Expressing his desire to represent India at the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, Saini said:

"I try to be ready for every situation, whether bowling with the new ball or at the death. The goal will be to be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. But there is still some time to go. If I start thinking too much about the future, it will only put unnecessary pressure. It’ll be better if I prepare for one series at a time."

What's next?

India will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka in January before facing Australia in a three-match ODI series, with Saini being a part of the Indian squad.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Shimron Hetmyer ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
