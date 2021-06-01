NED v IRE 2021: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht pitch history and stats

The Netherlands will open their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign this week against Ireland at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

The venue has never played host to an ODI match before. In May 2019, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd hosted two T20I matches between Germany and Italy. The pitch assisted both batters and bowlers.

Italy dominated Germany in both T20I matches in Utrecht. In the first T20I, Italy bowled the Germans out for only 53 runs, with off-break bowler Michael Ross scalping four wickets for his team. The Italian side chased down the 54-run target inside nine overs.

In the second T20I, Germany posted a 130-run total on the board. Joy Perera's 34-ball 67 helped Italy win the match in 15.3 overs.

Looking at the results of the two T20I matches played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball in the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series.

The stadium has also hosted a few women's T20I matches. Even in those games, batters and bowlers equally dominated the proceedings.

What happened in the previous 50-over match at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht?

The last 50-over game at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd featured the Northern Hurricanes and Scotland Highlanders.

Ben Cooper, who is a part of the Netherlands squad for the series against Ireland, played in that game. He scored 12 runs off 13 deliveries.

Scotland Highlanders picked up all 10 wickets of the Hurricanes for 223 runs in 49 overs. However, the match got abandoned after the first innings.

The wicket at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd should produce close encounters between the Netherlands and Ireland. Given that both squads feature some big names, this series promises to be an entertaining one.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the first ODI series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd.

