NED vs ENG prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI? 

England are all set to tour the Netherlands for a historic three-match ODI series. It will begin on June 17, with all games scheduled to take place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. This will be the first time that the English side will be playing an ODI series against the Netherlands.

Pieter Seelaar will continue to lead the Dutch side. The likes of Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek will play a vital role for them in the upcoming series against the World Champions. They recently hosted West Indies and suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series. They will hope to turn the tables around against England.

England, on the other hand, have put up a different squad for this tour as their red-ball side are busy with the Test series against New Zealand at home. Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the English side and the likes of Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy will provide a good balance to their side.

They have included players who have done well in the domestic circuit and the series against the Netherlands provides a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills at the highest level.

Both the Netherlands and England will come out all guns blazing to get an early lead in the series. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest to start the series.

Will the Netherlands (NED) beat England (ENG)?

The Dutch side have got players who have plenty of experience at the top level and if they play to their potential, they certainly have a chance to beat this English side.

England will be missing some of their regular players and this is the best possible chance for the Dutch side to create an upset. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge Morgan’s men in front of their home crowd.

England, despite missing out on some of their key players, look strong on paper as compared to the Netherlands. They have a well-balanced unit and will start as favorites ahead of the series. Most English players are in rich form and will look to carry it forward in the ODI series. It won’t be a surprise if the English side starts the series on a winning note.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this clash.

