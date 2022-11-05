NED vs SA Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan will hope for the improbable to transpire in the Netherlands vs South Africa clash at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. If the Dutch somehow pull off a miraculous victory, Babar Azam and Co. will only need to beat Bangladesh to make it to the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

South Africa will be through to the final four if they beat a side on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Zimbabwe. The Netherlands are at the very bottom of the Group 2 standings, but that doesn't mean they should be counted out. They will take heart from the only T20I they've played against the Proteas, where they fell only six runs short while chasing 146.

Quinton de Kock is the only survivor from that side, with the opener having failed twice in succession after making a rip-roaring start to the T20 World Cup. South Africa will turn to the big names in their playing XI to ensure smooth passage into the semi-finals and will certainly welcome David Miller back into the mix if he has recovered from his back niggle.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to sign off on a high and become Pakistan's best friend, at least for a while. Can the Dutch upset the side with the highest net run rate in the group, achieved largely from wins over lesser-ranked sides? Or will it be smooth sailing as expected for South Africa?

Temba Bavuma finally made a significant batting contribution in the T20 World Cup, despite being in a losing cause versus Pakistan. The South African skipper and his opening partner will have their task cut out against the likes of Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.

South Africa's pace battery has been excellent in the competition. Anrich Nortje leads the side in wickets taken, while Wayne Parnell has added an extra dimension to the attack. Kagiso Rabada has looked off-color but he's never too far from wickets, and Lungi Ngidi has five wickets from his last two matches.

While the Netherlands' bowling unit is capable of making inroads into the South African batting, they may not have enough firepower to counter Rabada, Nortje and Co. So while the Dutch - and Pakistan - will hope for an improved showing, the Proteas should be able to collect two points and set up a semi-final date.

NED vs SA Match Prediction: South Africa to win today

