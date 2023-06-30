NED vs SL Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

The Netherlands (NED) and Sri Lanka (SL) are set to face each other in Super Sixes Match No. 1 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, June 30. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, finished on top of the table in Group A after winning all four of their matches. They also made sure of carrying four points into the Super Sixes with a net run rate of +2.698. If they beat the Dutch team, it will be tough for other teams to topple them.

SL will go into the match after beating Richie Berrington’s Scotland by 82 runs on June 27. Maheesh Theekshana became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 10-0-41-3. Wanindu Hasaranga also accounted for two scalps.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka put up a decent score of 245 in 49.3 overs. Opening batter Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka scored 63 runs. Thereafter, Sri Lanka bowled their opponents out for 163 in 29 overs.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, are placed fourth in the Super 6s Group with two points and a net run rate of -0.739. NED will go into the game after a morale-boosting win against the West Indies. Logan van Beek’s heroics took the Dutch team past the finish line.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - NED vs SL Prediction: Can the Netherlands beat high-flying Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka must be high on confidence after winning four matches in a row in the group stage. Their batters and bowlers are in excellent form.

The Netherlands have done exceptionally well thus far, but beating their upcoming opponents may not quite be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match? Sri Lanka Netherlands 0 votes