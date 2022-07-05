"Need Mumbai like rain in Edgbaston" - Fans pray in unison for rain on Day 5 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test

The long-awaited rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England reaches a fitting climax at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Ben Stokes-led side require 119 runs with seven wickets in hand to level the series 2-2.

Should India fail to win, it would prolong their wait for a series win in England, after having last won in 2007 under Rahul Dravid.

After bowling out India for 245 midway through the penultimate day, England went all-out in pursuit of the 378-run target. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley made the most of the conditions on offer and stitched together a 107-run partnership for the opening wicket.

India made their way back into the contest with three wickets in quick succession, but that is where their bag of tricks emptied. In-form Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow closed out the day with a dominant 150-run stand, getting England closer to the target.

It is to be noted that the highest successful run chase at the venue is 281, when South Africa, led by Graeme Smith, scripted a five-wicket win in 2008. Moreover, no opposition has ever chased a total in excess of 350 against India.

England are currently in pole position to seal the match given their current form as well as the batting-friendly conditions on offer. Fans believe that the only thing that could stop the hosts from winning is a persistent, heavy spell of rain.

The change in weather on the final day had prevented India from scripting a famous win at Trent Bridge last year as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

Riddhi Patel @scottsthot69



#INDvENG Indians who are visiting the Edgbaston stadium today, I’m urging you all to look up at the sky and sing “Ghanan Ghanan”. we need that rain coming. Indians who are visiting the Edgbaston stadium today, I’m urging you all to look up at the sky and sing “Ghanan Ghanan”. we need that rain coming. #INDvENG

Rahul Kumar @rahulk_1019 Now no rain would intervene as it did at Trent bridge last year... Can't see us goof up this.. Jo'burg, Capetown and now Edgbaston... Haarna hi tha to buri tarah haar jate..ummed kyu jagai Now no rain would intervene as it did at Trent bridge last year... Can't see us goof up this.. Jo'burg, Capetown and now Edgbaston... Haarna hi tha to buri tarah haar jate..ummed kyu jagai

Atish. @atishj7

#EngvInd richest board cannot bring artificial rain in Edgbaston richest board cannot bring artificial rain in Edgbaston😔#EngvInd

Tanvi @ohh__teri Petition to send the rain from India over to Edgbaston Petition to send the rain from India over to Edgbaston

Maharshi Gadhavi @MaharshiGadhav4

Tomorrow Edgbaston weather 🌦

#ENGvIND Every Indian fans write now :Tomorrow Edgbaston weather 🌦 Every Indian fans write now : Tomorrow Edgbaston weather 🌦 #ENGvIND https://t.co/8ZK96eGBeJ

Sunny weather projected for Day 5 at Edgbaston

With only 2% chance of precipitation predicted on the final day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston, Brimingham, India will not have the siding of the weather gods in this battle.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led side will have to grind out a result or hope for an England batting unit collapse of the highest scale.

A potential 378-run chase at Edgbaston will mark the eighth-highest run-chase in the history of Test cricket. It will also be England's highest-ever successful run chase, topping their monumental effort against Australia at Leeds in 2019.

