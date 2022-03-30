NEP vs MAL prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

Nepal will square off against Malaysia in the third game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 on March 30. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have made a stupendous start to their campaign. On Monday, March 28, they defeated Papua New Guinea by 15 runs.

After being inserted in to bat first, Nepal racked up a massive score of 183 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Kushal Bhurtel set the tone for the innings with a 20-run knock at a strike rate of 181.82.

His opening partner, Aasif Sheikh, scored 43 runs off 35 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Rohit Paudel and Aarif Sheikh made useful scores in the 30s.

Karan KC also smashed two sixes to propel Nepal’s score past the 180-run mark. Alei Nao, Chad Soper and Charles Amini picked up two wickets apiece for PNG. Norman Vanua and Riley Hekure each got one scalp.

Vanua scored a half-century in PNG’s run-chase, but his knock went in vain. Karan KC and skipper Lamichhane were the pick of the bowlers for Nepal with three wickets apiece. Abinash Bohara also scalped two wickets for just 29 runs.

Malaysia, led by Ahmad Faiz, also made a winning start to their campaign. On Tuesday, they defeated PNG by eight runs to register their maiden win in the competition.

After being put into bat first, Malaysia scored 180 for the loss of three wickets. Virandeep Singh and skipper Faiz scored half-centuries for Malaysia. Syed Aziz also played a handy knock of 47 runs off 26 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Norman Vanua was the standout bowler for his team with two wickets.

Thereafter, Malaysia restricted their opponents to 172 in 19.3 overs. Sharvin Muniandy picked up four wickets and didn’t allow the PNG batters to settle into a rhythm.

Muhammad Wafiq and Pavandeep Singh also accounted for three scalps each for Malaysia. Tony Ura scored 56 runs for PNG, but to no avail.

Will Malaysia (MAL) beat Nepal (NEP)?

Both Malaysia and Nepal have made winning starts to their respective campaigns. Nepal, however, seem to have a slightly stronger lineup compared to their opponents and are thus firm favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

