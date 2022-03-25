NEP vs PNG prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

Nepal and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns in the second game of the two-match ODI series on Saturday, March 26. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal will host the encounter.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, made an impressive start to their campaign with a six-run win over Nepal in the opening ODI on Friday, March 25. After being put into bat first, the visiting team put up a competitive score of 292/8. Opener Tony Ura set the tone with a 47-ball knock of 38.

Hiri Hiri, his opening partner, couldn’t get into double digits. But skipper Vala and Charles Amini, two of their most experienced batters, carried on the good work. Vala scored 60 runs off 55 balls with 11 fours. Amini also scored 77 runs off 103 balls with six fours and one six.

Sese Bau couldn’t open his account as Sandeep Lamichhane got rid of him. But Riley Hekure and Norman Vanua made useful scores and propelled PNG near the 300-run mark.

Kamal Singh, Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh picked up two wickets apiece for Nepal. Lamichhane and Pawan Sarraf had one scalp apiece.

Nepal didn’t make the best of starts to their run-chase as they were reduced to 73/4 in only 12.3 overs. Kushal Bhurtel threatened to take the match away with a 28-ball 32 with six fours. But Norman Vanua rattled his woodwork to cut short his knock in the middle.

Anil Shah and Dev Khanal couldn’t get into double digits. From there on, Rohit Paudel took charge and helped Nepal stage a comeback in the match. He scored his maiden ODI ton and went on to notch 126 runs off 107 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Paudel batted until the 46th over, but his knock went in vain as Nepal got themselves up to 286/8. Aarif Sheikh lent him support and was also involved in a 104-run stand with Paudel.

Sompal Kami and Kamal Singh Airee made 18 runs each, but couldn’t take Nepal home. Vanua was the pick of the PNG bowlers with three wickets.

Will Nepal (NEP) make a comeback against Papua New Guinea (PNG)?

PNG will be brimming with confidence after taking a much-needed 1-0 lead in the series. But Nepal will be looking to make a comeback at home. They are likely to win the next game.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

