NEP vs USA Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Nepal (NEP) and the United States of America (USA) are set to lock horns in Match No. 6 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Led by Rohit Paudel, Nepal looked extremely promising in their match against Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe. However, they ended up losing the match by eight wickets with 35 balls left thanks to brilliant knocks from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams.

After being put in to bat first, Nepal scored 290 for the loss of eight wickets. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh put on 171 runs for the opening wicket in 31.5 overs. Bhurtel was impressive after he scored 99 runs off 95 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.

Sheikh scored 66 off 100 before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza, who also got the wicket of Bhurtel. The Nepalese bowlers faltered as Zimbabwe chased down the target in 44.1 overs.

USA, led by Monank Patel, lost to the West Indies by 39 runs in their first game. After opting to field first, they bowled the Caribbean team out for 297. Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, and Steven Taylor picked up three wickets apiece. Gajanand Singh stayed not out on 101, his maiden ODI hundred, but USA finished with 258 for seven in their run-chase.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, NEP vs USA Prediction: Can USA beat Nepal?

Both Nepal and the USA put in strong batting performances in their opening games of the tournament. On the flip side, both teams' bowlers found it tough.

Nepal would be low on confidence after their bowling unit faltered big time against Zimbabwe. The team batting second should be able to come up trumps in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Nepal vs USA match? Yes No 0 votes