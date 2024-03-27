Nepal A vs Ireland A T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is all set to host the Nepal A side with Ireland Wolves in a three-match T20 series, starting on March 28, Thursday. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host all three matches.

Ireland A are coming into this series on the back of a 0-2 T20 series defeat over the Nepal national team.

The 15-man squad selected in the Nepal A side will stand a chance to perform well and get into the T20 World Cup, starting in June 2024. After the conclusion of this series, Nepal A will lock horns with the Irish Wolves side in three One-Dayers.

Keeper-batter Stephen Doheny ended the recent T20 series against Nepal as the leading run-scorer with 72 runs from two innings. Ben White scalped three wickets to emerge as his team’s leading wicket-taker.

Keeper-batter Binod Bhandari will lead the Nepal A side while Neil Rock will continue to captain the Ireland A team. Rock has represented Ireland in three ODIs and 19 T20Is.

Gareth Delany, who has played 21 T20Is and 64 ODIs for Ireland, is also a major attraction in the Ireland A squad. On the other hand, Bhandari has played 40 T20Is for the national side.

Nepal A vs Ireland A T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 28, Thursday

Match 1 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 12:45 PM

March 29, Friday

Match 2 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 12:45 PM

March 31, Sunday

Match 3 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 12:45 PM

Nepal A vs Ireland A T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live-stream the three-match T20 series for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series.

Nepal A vs Ireland A T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal A

Aarif Sheikh, Kiran Thagunna, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Bikash Aagri, Dev Khanal, Narayan Joshi, Pawan Sarraf, Arjun Gharti (wk), Binod Bhandari (c and wk), Bipin Khatri, Hemant Dhami, Kamal Singh, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal

Ireland A

Cade Carmichael, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ross Adair, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock (c and wk), Peter Moor (wk), Stephen Doheny (wk), Ben White, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Foster, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes

