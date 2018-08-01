Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nepal collapse against Netherlands in their first ever One Day International

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
153   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:33 IST

Desert T20 Challenge
Netherlands team after the win

In their first ever ODI match in history, Asian minnows Nepal suffered a bitter defeat against hosts Netherlands by a margin of 55 runs. The visitors suffered the loss after seemingly looking competent to pull off a remarkable win, dismissing the Dutch for a paltry score before starting their batting very well.

Winning the toss, Netherlands' captain Pieter Seelaar opted for his team to bat first, considering factors like the morning dew which was believed to give the team batting first an upper hand. However, only a few Dutch batsmen justified their captain's decision, as most of them, including the captain himself, fell for cheap scores while the others failed to capitalize on good starts.

There were a couple of decent partnerships in the top order, but even those failed to help them dominate the game. Only Michael Rippon (51, 76b, 2*4) made some kind of an impact coming in at 72/4, but after his dismissal, the lower order was totally exposed to Nepal's disciplined bowling as they were disbanded within a short period of time.

Paras Khadka, the Nepal captain (10-0-26-4) and Sompal Kami (8.4-1-34-3) were the pick of the Nepalese bowlers, while Lamichhane produced figures of 10-0-42-1. The hosts eventually folded for 189 all out in 47.4 overs, most of the wickets falling to poor shot selection.

Nepal started their batting brimming with confidence. They might have believed that 190 was a chase-able target, and they were not wrong to believe so, especially considering the way their openers wielded their willows.

Gyanendra Malla and Anil Sah (21) added 58 runs in 12 overs before the first wicket fell in the form of Sah. Malla continued his good nick and went on to become Nepal's first half-centurion in ODIs. Skipper Paras gave him company until exactly six overs later when he fell to a poor shot off Seelar. With Malla (51, 61b, 8*4) dismissed on the first ball of the next over bowled by Rippon, they found themselves at 87/3 from 85/1 just an over earlier.

The dismissal of Malla was like a breakdown signal, as the rest of the side came crashing down, largely due to the exploits of Seelar (9-1-20-3) and Rippon (10-3-23-3), the spin-twins of the Dutch squad. Fred Klassen (10-1-30-3) contributed as well, as the trio plucked out the last nine Nepal wickets for just 49 runs - from 85/1 to an eventual 134 all out.

Dipendra Singh Airee (33) gave a brief period of hope even with wickets falling on the other end, but his dismissal put an end to all expectations. The scores of the last seven Nepal batsmen were: 0, 0, 0, 9*, 0, 1, 4.

Michael Rippon was awarded man-of-the-match for his all-round performance, which involved a half-ton while batting and three wickets while bowling, including the one of Gyanendra Malla, Nepal's top scorer.

The second and last ODI of the tour will take place on 3rd August 2018, at the same venue in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Topics you might be interested in:
Nepal Tour of Netherlands, 2018 Netherlands Cricket Nepal Cricket Sandeep Lamichhane
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"I dreamed of the game all day; I bowled imaginary balls in the dark; I sent the stumps spinning and heard them rattling in the tunnels; The sound of my wielded willow polishing them fireballs resonated in mine ears; it was all dreams, yet it was cricket."
Nepal to play its first-ever ODI in series against the...
RELATED STORY
Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell looking forward to Nepal...
RELATED STORY
Nepal all set to debut in ODIs against against the...
RELATED STORY
5 cricket records held by relatively unknown cricketers...
RELATED STORY
"Cricket is picking up in Nepal" says Nepal's Subash...
RELATED STORY
“We are growing the game in every part of Nepal,” Sandeep...
RELATED STORY
"Lamichhane's performances have boosted up the morale of...
RELATED STORY
Jayawardene to lead MCC in T20 triple header
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in 2018 Netherlands Tri-Nation...
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us