Nepal National T20 Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Nepal is all set to host the National T20 Championship, starting on March 5, Tuesday. Baijnathpur Cricket Ground in Biratnagar, Nepal will host the 11-day competition.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups of five teams each. Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Karnali Province, Nepal APF Club, and Tribhuwan Army Club are part of Group A. Meanwhile, Gandaki Province, Sudur Pashchim Province, Lumbini Province, Nepal Police Club, and Bagmati Province are part of Group B.

Each team will play a total of four games in a single round-robin format. The top two teams in both groups at the end of the group stage will move to the semi-finals. The winning teams from the semis will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled on March 16, Saturday.

Close to 150 cricketers will lock horns in the Championship. This will be an ideal platform for budding cricketers to perform well, rub shoulders with the experienced cricketers of the nation, and make it big soon.

Nepal Police Club won the Nepal Prime Minister T20 Cup 2024, after defeating Tribhuwan Army Club by six wickets in the grand finale. They will enter this campaign as strong favorites.

Nepal National T20 Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 5, Tuesday

Match 1 - Koshi Province vs Karnali Province, 9:45 AM

Match 2 - Gandaki Province vs Sudur Pashchim Province, 1:45 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Match 3 - Lumbini Province vs Sudur Pashchim Province, 9:45 AM

Match 4 - Madhesh Province vs Karnali Province, 1:45 PM

March 7, Thursday

Match 5 - Lumbini Province vs Gandaki Province, 9:45 AM

Match 6 - Koshi Province vs Madhesh Province, 1:45 PM

March 8, Friday

Match 7 - Sudur Pashchim Province vs Nepal Police Club, 9:45 AM

Match 8 - Karnali Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club, 1:45 PM

March 9, Saturday

Match 9 - Karnali Province vs Nepal APF Club, 9:45 AM

Match 10 - Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province, 1:45 PM

March 10, Sunday

Match 11 - Gandaki Province vs Nepal Police Club, 9:45 AM

Match 12 - Tribhuwan Army Club vs Madhesh Province, 1:45 PM

March 11, Monday

Match 13 - Sudur Pashchim Province vs Bagmati Province, 9:45 AM

Match 14 - Nepal APF Club vs Koshi Province, 1:45 PM

March 12, Tuesday

Match 15 - Tribhuwan Army Club vs Koshi Province, 9:45 AM

Match 16 - Bagmati Province vs Gandaki Province, 1:45 PM

March 13, Wednesday

Match 17 - Nepal Police Club vs Lumbini Province, 9:45 AM

Match 18 - Nepal APF Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club, 1:45 PM

March 14, Thursday

Match 19 - Madhesh Province vs Nepal APF Club, 9:45 AM

Match 20 - Nepal Police Club vs Bagmati Province, 1:45 PM

March 15, Friday

Semi Final 1, 9:45 AM

Semi-Final 2, 1:45 PM

March 16, Saturday

Final, 12:00 PM

Nepal National T20 Championship 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Nepal National T20 Championship 2024 while there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India.

Nepal National T20 Championship 2024: Full Squads

Koshi Province

Aish Bhattarai, Ankit Subedi (c), Samir Karki, Sonu Ansari (wk), Sonu Mandal, Firdosh Ansari, Hemant Rai, Minash Thapa, Sujan Thapaliya, Avyash Timsina, Kamal Khatri

Karanli Province

Bipin Sharma, Dhan Bahadur KC, Diwan Pun, Himanshu Shahi, Nischal Rawal, Rabindra Shahi, Rajesh Khadka, Dinesh Adhikari, Arjun Gharti, Bipin Rawal, Bipin Shahi, Dinesh Rawat, Manish Thapa, Anuj Chanara, Dipendra Rawat, Prakash Jaisi, Raj Shah, Unish Singh

Gandaki Province

Karan Pangeni, Krishna Ayer, Roshan Gautam, Amrit Gurung, Ankit Neupane, Ishwar Chhetri, Krishna Poudel, Muskan Thapa, Sameer Kandel, Ashwani Magar, Chandra Paudel, Kamal Pariyar, Sandeep Parajuli

Sudur Pashchim Province

Bhojraj Bhatta, Deepak Bohara, Khadak Bohara, Kiran Thagunna, Basant Karki, Deepak Chand Thakuri, Narayan Joshi, Naren Saud, Sher Malla, Dipak Bohara, Tek Rawat, Hemant Dhami

Lumbini Province

Aakash Tripathi, Bir Magar, Bishal Bikram KC, Dev Khanal, Prajjwol Thapa, MD Hussain, Nirmal Gurung, Shadab Ansari, Dilsad Ali, Abhisesh Gautam, Krishna Karki, Mirnal Gurung, Nar Sarki, Sushant Singh Thapa

Madhesh Province

Abishek Tiwari, Niraj Yadav, Samsad Ansari, Arniko Yadav, Harishankar Shah (c), Mayan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Rahul Mandal, Rupesh Singh, Bishal Patel, Pradip Paswan, Rajesh Yadav, Ranjit Kumar

Nepal Police Club

Aarif Sheikh, Amit Shrestha, Kushal Bhurtel, Prem Tamang, Roshan Budhal, Shankar Rana, Sunil Dhamala, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Karan KC, Yogendra Singh Karki, Arjun Saud (wk), Dilip Nath (wk), Gulshan Jha, Lalit Bhandari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal

Tribhuwan Army Club

Anil Mandal, Bhim Sharki, Imran Sheikh, Rajesh Pulami, Sandeep Rajali, Basir Ahamad, Bibek Yadav, Bikram Sob, Kushal Malla, Nitesh Patel, Binod Bhandari (c and wk), Santosh Karki (wk), Avinash Karn, Jitendra Mukhiya, Pawan Karki, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami, Sushan Bhari

Nepal APF Club

Aayushman Bam, Arun Airee, Lokesh Bam, Prajwal Shahi, Rohit Paudel (c), Sumit Maharjan, Sundeep Jora, Amar Routela, Puran BK, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipak Bohara, Pradeep Airee (wk), Abinash Bohara, Bhuvan Karki, Chandan Ram, Irshad Ahamad, Kamal Singh, Kishore Mahato, Mousom Dhakal, Ramesh Kurmi

Bagmati Province

Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Ashok Poudel, Bibek Magar, Rit Gautam (c), Ishan Pandey, Pratish GC, Pratik Shrestha (wk), Rabin Joshi (wk), Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Krijan Gurung, Rijan Dhakal, Sonu Devkota, Surya Tamang

