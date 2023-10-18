Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023, Match 2, Nepal vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nepal will square off against Hong Kong in the second match of their ongoing tri-series on Thursday (October 19). The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will host the match at 10:45 am IST.

Nepal won the first match against the UAE by seven wickets. Bowling first, Nepal restricted the UAE to 140/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, they chased down the total with seven deliveries remaining and seven wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Hong Kong played their last game in the Asian Games 2023. After a solid start, they lost the quarterfinals to Pakistan by 68 runs. Hong Kong will be looking to leave that loss behind and make a fresh start with a win over the hosts.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Hong Kong, 2nd Match of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 10:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Nepal vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

It is a good sporting surface with some help in it for the bowlers. However, the batters could also score runs here once they get accustomed to the surface after spending some time in the middle. The pacers might get swing with the new ball in the first innings; hence, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Weather Report

A mostly sunny Thursday is expected in Kathmandu with only a 20% chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the humidity level is expected to be 59%, hence, the players will find it difficult to field.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, and Mousom Dhakal

Hong Kong

Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, and Ayush Shukla

Nepal vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Nepal have been in fine form since the Asian Games 2023. They extended their form in the last game against the UAE as well with a dominating victory. At the same time, Hong Kong are not as strong as Nepal and they are heavily dependent on their all-rounders.

Prediction: Nepal expected to win this match.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode