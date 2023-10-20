Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023, Match 3, Nepal vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Detail

Nepal will face Hong Kong in the 3rd match of the tri-series on Saturday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The match will begin at 10:45 AM IST.

Nepal has begun the series with a bang, registering back-to-back wins in the first two matches. They have defeated UAE and Hong Kong by seven and six wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, Hong Kong has played only one match so far which they lost to Nepal. They will be searching for their first win in the tri-series. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: October 21, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Nepal vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The surface is not so easy to bat on and there is a lot of help for the bowlers. The wicket is a bit of dual pace as the ball is sticking in the surface making the shot-making difficult. The batters will have to apply themselves technically to score runs here.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Weather Report

It is expected to be a perfect day for the game of cricket on Saturday. The bright sun is expected to grace the ground with only a 1% chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the humidity levels are also expected to come down to 48%.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sundeep Jora, Mousom Dhakal, and Abinash Bohara

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (C), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (WK), Martin Coetzee, and Haroon Arshad

Nepal vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Nepal have looked solid in both departments so far. At the same time, Hong Kong produced an underwhelming performance with the bat in their previous meeting with Nepal. Hence, Nepal will carry the confidence of their dominating win over Hong Kong in the last match.

Prediction: Nepal is expected to win this match.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode