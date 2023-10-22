Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023, Match 5, Nepal vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nepal is all set to take on UAE in the fifth match of the Tri-Series competition on Monday. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will host the game at 10:45 am IST.

Nepal have been unstoppable in the tri-series so far as they have won all three of their matches. They booked their berth in the final of the tri-series with a 79-run win over Hong Kong in their previous game.

On the other hand, UAE have played two matches in the competition so far and they have won one game and lost the other one. UAE defeated Hong Kong by 6 wickets in their previous match and they will be eyeing the final with back-to-back wins.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, 5th Match of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 10:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

It is a good T20 surface as it offers an even contest between bat and ball. While the batters could score enough runs here, there will be plenty of help available for the bowlers as well. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first as the pacers are expected to swing the new ball in the morning.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Report

A bright sunny Monday is expected in Kathmandu with zero chances of rain. The temperature levels are expected to hover between 13 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, humidity levels are expected to remain at 51%.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Sompal Kami, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Pratis GC

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (C), Khalid Shah, Vritya Aravind (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Akif Raja, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keshwani, Ali Naseer, and Zahoor Khan

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Nepal are currently in red-hot form as they are on a three-game winning spree. Meanwhile, UAE also won their last game and has some momentum behind them. However, Nepal defeated UAE by 7 wickets in the first game of the competition and they will bring that confidence to this fixture as well.

Prediction: Nepal is expected to win this match.

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode