Nepal T20I Triangular Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong are all set to tour Nepal for a seven-match T20I Triangular Series starting on October 18.

Taking place in Kathmandu from October 18 to October 27, the series will serve as a warm-up tournament before the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier that is being held in Nepal from October 29.

Each team is scheduled to play the other two teams twice each during the series, which will kick off with Nepal taking on the UAE at the Mulpani International Cricket Ground on October 18.

The group matches will be played at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kageshwari-Manohara and the final will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The final of the T20I Triangular Series will take place on October 27.

Organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal, the tournament aims to improve the existing performance of the current crop of Nepali cricketers giving them much-needed exposure.

Meanwhile, Nepal rank 16th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings sitting with a rating of 179. UAE are just a spot behind in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings with a rating of 177. Hong Kong find themselves in the 21st position with a rating of 133.

Nepal have had an outstanding run so far in some of their recent T20I outings. With home advantage on their side, they certainly hold the edge and will try to dominate their opponents in the upcoming T20I tournament.

Nepal T20I Triangular Series: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Match 1: October 18 - Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Kageshwari-Manohara - 12:45 PM

Match 2: October 19 - Hong Kong vs Nepal, Kageshwari-Manohara - 10:45 AM

Match 3: October 21 - Nepal vs Hong Kong, Kageshwari-Manohara - 10:45 AM

Match 4: October 22 - Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, Kageshwari-Manohara - 10:45 AM

Match 5: October 23 - Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Kageshwari-Manohara - 10:45 AM

Match 6: October 25 - Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, Kageshwari-Manohara - 12:45 PM

Match 7: October 27 - Final, Kirtipur - 10:45 AM

Nepal T20I Triangular Series: Telecast and live streaming details

The live streaming of this league will be available on the Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

Nepal T20I Triangular Series: Full squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Binod Bhandari (Wk), Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

United Arab Emirates: Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Ethan D'souza, Lovepreet Bajwa, Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Jash Giyanani, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Nilansh Keswani, Aryansh Sharma (Wk), Kamran Atta (Wk), Vriitya Aravind (Wk), Adhitya Shetty, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Hong Kong: Akbar Khan, Babar Hayat, Hamed Khan, Nizakat Khan (c), Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Muhammad Khan (Wk), Shiv Mathur (Wk), Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Niaz Ali