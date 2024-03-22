Nepal vs Ireland Wolves T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is all set to host the Ireland Wolves side for a two-match T20 series, starting on Sunday, March 24. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal, will host both games of the series.

It will be an important preparatory series for the Nepal team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, starting in June. Rohit Paudel will continue to lead the Nepalese side while Aakash Chand has continued to be in the squad after his excellent display against Hong Kong recently.

Besides, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav, and Sundeep Jora have also secured their places in the squad. After the conclusion of the series, Nepal will tour India to play the T20 tri-series against Gujarat and Baroda state sides.

The current Nepal squad selected for this series will be their core group moving into the mega event in June 2024. The top performers from this series are highly expected to retain their place in the ICC event.

After the conclusion of this series, Nepal A will lock horns with the Irish Wolves side in three T20s and as many One-Dayers. Neil Rock will lead the Irish Wolves side that has proper all-round players who can do well in all three aspects of the game.

Nepal vs Ireland Wolves T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 24, Sunday

Match 1 - Nepal vs Ireland Wolves, 10:45 AM

Match 25, Monday

Match 2 - Nepal vs Ireland Wolves, 10:45 AM

Nepal vs Ireland Wolves T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live-stream the two-match T20 series for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series.

Nepal vs Ireland Wolves T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Anil Sah, Gulsha Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, SompaL Kami, Pratis GC, Abinash Bohara, Aakash Chand

Ireland Wolves

James McCollum, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, Gareth Delany, Gavin Hoey, Morgan Topping, Neil Rock (c and wk), Peter Moor (wk), Stephen Doheny, Ben White, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App