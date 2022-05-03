Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20 series between Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on May 4. The unofficial One-Day series follows the T20 series.

The second game of the T20 series was washed out due to rain. Only 4.3 overs were possible due to consistent rain. Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dismissed Innocent Kaia on the second ball of the innings. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Kudzai Maunze put up 47 between them before the former was dismissed on 21.

Zimbabwe A were 48/2 at the end of 4.3 overs before the rain arrived. The consistent rain washed out the remaining game as the Zimbabwe A side continued to lead the three-match T20 series by a 1-0 margin. The hosts will be hoping the rain stays away on Wednesday and they get a chance to keep the series alive as a loss will result in a series loss.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd T20, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022

Date and Time: May 4th 2022, Wednesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day and rain is expected on Wednesday.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Sompal Kami and Karan KC each picked up a wicket and helped their side reduce Zimbabwe A to 48/2 before the rain arrived. They will have to be at their best in the third game of the series.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aadil Ansari, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Bashir Ahmed, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara

Zimbabwe A

Tadiwanashe Marumani (21 off 11 balls) and Kudzai Maunze (22* off 13 balls) put up a good second-wicket stand as they were 48/2 at the end of 4.3 overs in the second T20. They will be looking to finish on the winning side on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga (c), Clive Madande (wk), Kudzai Maunze, Roy Kaia, Brandon Mavuta, Brad Evans, John Masara, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

Zimbabwe A lead the T20 series by a 1-0 margin. The hosts have to be at their absolute best in the final game to draw the series level. We expect another exciting contest on Wednesday if the weather permits.

Zimbabwe A look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe A to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee