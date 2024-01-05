Netherlands schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Netherlands match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Netherlands are a part of Group D in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Orange will play against arch-rivals South Africa, former champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal in the group stage.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super 8 round. Netherlands have a solid chance of advancing to the next round because they have defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in the recent past. Nepal do not have enough experience of playing at the international level, which is why the Dutch team can make it to the top 2.

Sri Lanka will be the toughest challenge for the Netherlands in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The island nation troubled the Men in Orange a lot with their spin in recent encounters. It will be interesting to see if the former champions can record another win against the Netherlands.

Big names like Logan van Beek, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, and Shariz Ahmed will likely be a part of the Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is the complete schedule for the Netherlands team in the T20 World Cup with full venue details.

1st Match: June 4, Netherlands vs Nepal - Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

2nd Match: June 8, Netherlands vs South Africa - Eisenhower Park, New York

3rd Match: June 14, Netherlands vs Bangladesh - Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent

4th Match: June 16, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

The Dutch team will have to travel a lot for their four group-stage matches. They will start their competition in Dallas, followed by a match in New York and then their final two group-stage matches are in St. Vincent and St. Lucia. All eyes will be on the Netherlands team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

