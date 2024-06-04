Netherlands vs Nepal, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Netherlands and Nepal will open their respective 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns today in Dallas, Texas. Both teams are in Group D and will aim to start the competition on a winning note.

Nepal have qualified for the mega event for the first time since 2014. On the other side, the Netherlands upset South Africa in the Super 12 round of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

Before the Dutch team locks horns with the rising team from Asia, here's a short preview of this Group D fixture.

Netherlands vs Nepal, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Netherlands vs Nepal, Match 7, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Date and Time: June 4, Tuesday, 9 pm IST (10.30 am Local Time)

Netherlands vs Nepal probable XIs

Netherlands

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma and Paul van Meekeren.

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sagar Dhakal.

Netherlands vs Nepal pitch report

The pitch in Dallas looked great for batting during the match between USA and Canada. If a similar surface is on offer, the batters of both teams can score heaps of runs in this contest.

Netherlands vs Nepal weather forecast

A cloudy morning is expected in Dallas for the battle between the Netherlands and Nepal. The temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed expected to be around 20 km/h.

Netherlands vs Nepal telecast live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 1 Select HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Nepal: Star Sports Network and ICC.tv

Netherlands: ICC.tv

