New selectors will take charge by end of India’s New Zealand tour: CAC member Madan Lal

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 21:15 IST

L Sivaramakrishnan (R) is one of the applicants

BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Madan Lal has informed that two new selectors will assume office by the time the national team’s tour of New Zealand comes to a close early next month. Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulkashana Naik are the other two members of the newly-appointed CAC. This new body will be responsible to find replacements for outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and his fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.






“We have received a list of 44 applicants and we should have the two selectors appointed by the end of New Zealand tour,” Lal said.

The existing selection panel also has Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sarandeep Singh, and they all have one additional year left in their tenure.





“Out of the applications, how many applicants we will call for the interview is not yet decided,” he further added.

The list of applicants has a few high-profile names, including former India pacers Ajit Agarkar and Venkatesh Prasad among others. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia, and former wicket-keeper batsman Nayan Mongia are also among those who have applied for the two positions in the panel.

Lal also said that there has been no information from the BCCI as far as continuing with the zonal selection policy for the selectors is concerned.





“There are big names in the list but it is not about that. It is about best picking the right man for the job and that will be our focus. Also there is no word yet from BCCI on whether to continue with zonal policy or not,” Lal informed.
Published 17 Feb 2020, 21:15 IST
