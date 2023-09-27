New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women, Practice Game: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, & Live Streaming Details

West Indies Women are touring Australia for a limited-overs series, which starts on October 1.

The tour comprises a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. As a preparation, the West Indies Women will lock horns against the New South Wales Breakers in a practice game.

The T20 practice game will be played on Thursday, September 28 at the Cricket Central in the Sydney Olympic Park. New South Wales Breakers are currently competing in the Australian Women’s National Cricket League. They have played two games so far and managed to win one.

The New South Wales Breakers have got quality players on their side. The likes of Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Sarah Coyte have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a key role on Thursday against the visiting side.

The West Indies Women, on the other hand, will be led by Hayley Matthews. Along with Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor and Shamilia Connell, Matthews have been playing international cricket for a number of years and will be hoping to use all her experience on this tour.

West Indies Women’s most recent series was against the Ireland Women at home. They whitewashed the Irish Women in a three-match T20I series and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women, Practice Game, West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: September 28, Thursday, 9:15 am IST

Venue: Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Cricket Central looks to be a good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney on Thursday is expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

New South Wales Breakers

Squad

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson (c) , Anika Learoyd, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson.

West Indies Women

Squad

Cherry Ann Fraser, Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Ashmini Munisar, Djenaba Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack.

Note: All the players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match.

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women will take on the New South Wales Breakers in a practice game as a preparation for the limited-overs series against the Australia Women. They will be looking to get into the groove before facing the Southern Stars.

West Indies Women look strong on paper and fans expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this contest

New South Wales Breakers vs West Indies Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

