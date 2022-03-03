New Zealand at the 2000 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

At the 2000 Women's World Cup, New Zealand became the only team in the history of women's cricket, apart from Australia and England, to be crowned world champions. This was also the third consecutive time that they had reached the Final of this event.

Victories against Ireland (by 8 wickets), Sri Lanka (by 122 runs), the Netherlands (by 8 wickets), India (by 74 runs), South Africa (by 158 runs), and England (by 93 runs) in the league stage saw them being placed second on the points table and qualify for the semis. Their sole loss in the league stage came against Australia.

In the semi-final, they defeated India comfortably by 9 wickets. Needing 118 to win, New Zealand reached the target in just 26.5 overs.

In the Final, they defeated Australia by 4 runs to become the champions. Australia needing 185 to win, were bowled out for 180.

New Zealand defeated Australia in the Final of the 2000 Women's World Cup

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats from that edition of the World Cup.

New Zealand at the 2000 Women's World Cup

265/5 against South Africa was their highest team total.

339 runs scored by Emily Drumm was the most number of runs scored by a Kiwi player in that edition of the Women's World Cup.

108* by Emily Drumm against South Africa was the highest individual score by a New Zealand player.

3 half-centuries scored by Anna O'Leary was the most number of 50's for the team at that event.

12 wickets for Katrina Keenan were the most for a bowler of New Zealand.

3/14 by Helen Watson against South Africa were the best bowling figures for the champion team in their World Cup campaign.

13 dismissals were managed by Rebecca Rolls, the New Zealand wicketkeeper in the tournament.

4 dismissals for Rebecca Rolls against England were the most for the wicketkeeper in a match.

5 catches by Helen Watson was the highest number for a New Zealand fielder.

3 catches by Helen Watson against Netherlands were the most to be taken in a match.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat