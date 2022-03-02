New Zealand at the 2005 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

The 2005 Women's World Cup saw another good performance from the New Zealand team. They reached their third consecutive semi-final. Enroute to the last-4 stage, they defeated Sri Lanka (by 7 wickets), Ireland (by 9 wickets), India (by 16 runs), and England (by 5 wickets) in the league stage.

These victories placed them third on the points table. Their only loss in the league stage came against Australia. Matches against West Indies and South Africa could not be completed.

In the semifinal, they lost to India by 40 runs. Chasing a target of 205 for victory, New Zealand could only manage 164.

Here's a look at the key stats from New Zealand team's performance at the 2005 World Cup.

184/9 against India was their highest team total.

189 runs scored by Maia Lewis was the highest run aggregate from a member of their team.

77 by Maia Lewis against West Indies was the highest individual score for New Zealand in the tournament.

4 half-centuries were scored for New Zealand, one each by Maia Lewis, Maria Fahey, Rebecca Rolls, and Sara McGlashan.

11 wickets taken by Louise Milliken was the most number of wickets for a Kiwi player in the 2005 Women's World Cup.

5/25 by Louise Milliken against India was the best bowling performance for the team. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by a New Zealand bowler in the tournament.

14 dismissals were achieved by Rebecca Rolls, New Zealand's wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals each by Rebecca Rolls in two matches, against Sri Lanka and Ireland, was the highest number of dismissals for the keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Louise Milliken were the most for a New Zealand fielder in the tournament.

2 catches by Maia Lewis against India was the most number of catches in a match.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat