New Zealand at the 2017 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

If the 2013 Women's World Cup was bad for New Zealand, the 2017 edition was worse. In 2013, New Zealand, for the first time in the tournament's history, failed to finish in the top-4. In 2017, they ended up fifth at the end of the event.

New Zealand's performance of three wins, three losses, and one no-result placed them in the fifth position on the table and knocked them out of the running for the title.

The wins came against Sri Lanka (won by 9 wickets), West Indies (won by 8 wickets), and Pakistan (won by 8 wickets). The losses were against Australia (by 5 wickets), England (by 75 runs), and India (by 186 runs). Their match against South Africa ended with no result.

Suzie Bates was again a key player for New Zealand in the 2017 Women's World Cup

Here are the key stats for the White Ferns from the last edition of women's cricket's most prestigious event.

New Zealand at the 2017 Women's World Cup

219/9 against Australia was their highest team total.

242 runs were scored by Suzie Bates - the leading run-getter for the team at the tournament.

106* by Suzie Bates against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score for the team and the only century to be scored by a White Fern at the 2017 World Cup.

5 half-centuries were scored by New Zealand players.

10 wickets each were taken by Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr for New Zealand - the joint highest for the team.

5/35 by Holly Huddleston against Sri Lanka was the best bowling effort in a match by a White Fern. This was also the only five-wicket haul from the New Zealand team in the entire tournament.

7 dismissals went into the account of Rachel Priest, the wicketkeeper.

2 dismissals by Rachel Priest against West Indies were the most for her in a match.

8 catches were taken by Amy Satterthwaite - the most by a player of her team.

3 catches by Amy Satterthwaite against England were the most by a fielder in a single match.

