New Zealand A vs England A Women T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the England A team for a three-match T20 series, starting on Saturday, March 16. After the conclusion of the T20 series, the two sides will lock horns in a One-Day series.

Notably, seven national cricketers will be a part of the New Zealand A squad in the T20 series to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. New Zealand Cricket Head of Women’s High-Performance Liz Green stated the importance of the series for ‘A’ cricketers.

“To see this tour come to fruition is very special. It speaks to our broader pathway strategy focused on providing more playing opportunities for our talented athletes,” Green stated in a press release.

Hayley Jensen will lead the team after making her comeback to domestic cricket recently. She injured her knee at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Kirstie Gordon will be captaining the England A Women, with Tash Farrant and Emma Lamb being part of the squad.

It’s important to note that Farrant is coming back after a stress fracture while Lamb makes her comeback following back surgery. Moreover, Freya Kemp, who suffered a back injury, will be touring New Zealand as a batter only.

New Zealand A vs England A Women T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 16, Saturday

Match 1 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 5:30 AM

March 17, Sunday

Match 2 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 5:30 AM

March 20, Wednesday

Match 3 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 5:30 AM

New Zealand A vs England A Women T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will live-stream the T20 games between New Zealand A Women and England A Women while there is no live telecast of the fixtures for fans in India.

New Zealand A vs England A Women T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand A Women

Georgia Plimmer, Mikaela Greig, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Flora Devonshire, Kate Anderson, Leigh Kasperek, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Polly Inglis (wk), Bree Illing, Claudia Green, Hayley Jensen (c), Molly Penfold, Sarah Asmussen

England A Women

Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Grace Scrivens, Paige Scholfield, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Rhianna Southby (wk), Seren Smale (wk), Freya Kemp, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Kirstie Gordon (c), Mady Villiers, Sophie Munro, Tash Farrant

